Packers Restructure RB Aaron Jones’ Deal For $3M In Space

According to Field Yates, the Packers have restructured RB Aaron Jones‘ contract to create a little over $3 million in cap space.

Green Bay converted $3.85 million of Jones’ 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and tacked two void years on to the end of his current deal to spread it over.

Expect many more moves like this, as the Packers still need to create around $40 million in cap space to get under the cap. They restructured DT Kenny Clark yesterday.

Jones, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Packers, picking up 799 yards on 171 carries and four rushing touchdowns to go along with 52 catches on 65 targets for 391 yards and six touchdowns.