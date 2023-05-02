Packers Restructure S Darnell Savage’s Contract, Add $5.464M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Packers have restructured the contract for S Darnell Savage to create an additional $5.464 million in cap space.

Savage was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make $7.9 million under the fifth-year option, all of it guaranteed.

To save cap space, the Packers converted most of the option to a signing bonus and added void years onto the end of his deal, which will save them money in 2023 but leave them with the same amount of dead cap in 2024.

Savage, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Savage appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and five pass deflections.