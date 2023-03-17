Packers Rework CB Rasul Douglas’ Contract For $3.3M Of Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Packers recently restructured the contract of CB Rasul Douglas and created another $3.3 million of cap space.

The Packers have reworked several contracts this offseason for cap purposes, even though they play to trade away QB Aaron Rodgers.

Douglas, 26, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders last offseason, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers in October.

In 2022, Douglas appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 82 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 13 pass defenses.