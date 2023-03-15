Packers Rework De’Vondre Campbell’s Deal For Cap Space

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers created $2.628 million of cap space by restructuring LB De’Vondre Campbell’s contract in recent days.

Campbell, 29, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal last year.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 96 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.