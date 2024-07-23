Packers Reworked OL Royce Newman’s Contract

Per Over The Cap, the Packers and OL Royce Newman have agreed to a reworked contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Thanks to hitting playing time thresholds, Newman had qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024.

However, because the PPE is not guaranteed, it often works against players who may be on the roster bubble and gives the team leverage to force a pay cut.

In this case, Green Bay reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation is guaranteed.

Newman, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Newman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers at guard and made two starts.