Packers RT Zach Tom Says He’ll Likely Have Surgery Soon For Partially Torn Patellar Tendon

Per Weston Hodkiewicz, Packers RT Zach Tom says he will likely have surgery soon on his partially torn patellar tendon.

Tom got hurt in the team’s Week 15 loss against the Broncos and wasn’t able to suit up in any of the their final three games.

Tom, 26, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when the Packers re-signed him to a four-year, $88 million extension.

In 2025, Tom appeared in and made 12 starts for the Packers at right tackle.