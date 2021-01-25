Packers Sign 10 Players To Futures Deals

The Green Bay Packers signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season, according to Rob Demovsky.

The full list includes:

Williams, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.

Williams was once again among the team’s roster cuts coming out of training camp this summer. He returned to the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2019, Williams appeared in four games for the Packers and rushed for 11 yards on five carries (2.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.