Packers Sign 10 Players To Futures Deals

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair CB Kabion Ento QB Danny Etling S Innis Gaines LB La’Darius Hamilton C Michal Menet K JJ Molson T/G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of last year, but was cut earlier after training camp. He re-signed on to their practice squad before the season began.