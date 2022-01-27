Packers Sign DL Jack Heflin To Futures Deal

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are signing DL Jack Heflin to a futures contract on Thursday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Heflin, 23, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.