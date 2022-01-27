Packers Sign DL Jack Heflin To Futures Deal

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are signing DL Jack Heflin to a futures contract on Thursday.
#Packers sign DL Jack Heflin 📰 https://t.co/ZpUZJuIFuD
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2022
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Heflin, 23, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal but was cut loose earlier this week.
In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!