Packers Sign Eight Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve signed eight draft picks including DL Colby Wooden, QB Sean Clifford, WR Dontayvion Wicks, DL Karl Brooks, K Anders Carlson, CB Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and S Anthony Johnson Jr to contracts.

The Packers now have all but five of their 2023 draft picks under contract:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE 2 42 Luke Musgrave TE 2 50 Jayden Reed WR 3 78 Tucker Kraft TE 4 116 Colby Wooden DL Signed 5 149 Sean Clifford QB Signed 5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR 6 179 Karl Brooks DT Signed 6 207 Anders Carlson K Signed 7 232 Carrington Valentine CB Signed 7 235 Lew Nichols III RB Signed 7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S Signed 7 256 Grant DuBose WR Signed

Clifford, 24, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.