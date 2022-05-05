Packers Sign First-Round DL Devonte Wyatt

The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round DL Devonte Wyatt to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
Wyatt is the first of the Packers’ 2022 draft picks to sign his rookie deal:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Quay Walker
|LB
|1
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Signed
|2
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|4
|Zach Tom
|OG
|5
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DE
|7
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|7
|Jonathan Ford
|DT
|7
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|7
|Samori Toure
|WR
Wyatt, 24, began his college career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Georgia. He was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Packers used the No. 28 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Texans DT Maliek Collins.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,861,184 contract that includes a $6,533,588. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his four-year college career, Wyatt recorded 113 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.
