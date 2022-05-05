Packers Sign First-Round DL Devonte Wyatt

The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round DL Devonte Wyatt to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Wyatt is the first of the Packers’ 2022 draft picks to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR 3 Sean Rhyan OT 4 Romeo Doubs WR 4 Zach Tom OG 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE 7 Tariq Carpenter LB 7 Jonathan Ford DT 7 Rasheed Walker OT 7 Samori Toure WR

Wyatt, 24, began his college career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Georgia. He was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Packers used the No. 28 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Texans DT Maliek Collins.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,861,184 contract that includes a $6,533,588. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Wyatt recorded 113 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.