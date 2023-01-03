Packers Sign K Matt Ammendola & TE Austin Allen To PS

According to Field Yates, the Packers have signed K Matt Ammendola and TE Austin Allen to their practice squad.

Ammendola, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola in August but released him just a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs to start the season as an injury replacement but was later released before being picked up by the Cardinals.

In 2022, Ammendola kicked in two games for the Chiefs and made three of four field goal attempts and three of four extra points.