Packers Sign LS Joe Fortunato

The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LS Joe Fortunato to a contract. 

Fortunato will compete for a roster spot this summer with Hunter Bradley

Fortunato, 26, wound up going undrafted of Delaware back in 2017. He later signed on with the Colts, but last just a few months in Indianapolis. 

It took a few years, but he eventually caught on with the Cowboys last year, but was waived during training camp.

During his four-year college career at Delaware, Fortunato appeared in 46 games and did not miss a game. He also contributed five tackles on special teams.

