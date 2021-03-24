Packers Sign LS Joe Fortunato

The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LS Joe Fortunato to a contract.

Fortunato will compete for a roster spot this summer with Hunter Bradley.

Fortunato, 26, wound up going undrafted of Delaware back in 2017. He later signed on with the Colts, but last just a few months in Indianapolis.

It took a few years, but he eventually caught on with the Cowboys last year, but was waived during training camp.

During his four-year college career at Delaware, Fortunato appeared in 46 games and did not miss a game. He also contributed five tackles on special teams.