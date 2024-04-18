Packers Sign OT Andre Dillard

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed OT Andre Dillard to a contract on Thursday.

Dillard, 28, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans last year but was cut last month.

In 2023, Dillard appeared in 16 games for the Titans, making 10 starts for them.