Packers Sign RB Chris Brooks To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Chris Brooks to the practice squad.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- QB Sean Clifford
- DL James Ester
- K Alex Hale (International)
- WR Julian Hicks
- G/T Donovan Jennings
- CB Kalen King
- RB Nate McCrary (Injured)
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- CB Robert Rochell
- G/C Lecitus Smith
- TE Messiah Swinson
- WR Jalen Wayne
- S Omar Brown
- LB Chris Russell
- RB Andrew Beck
- DB Kamal Hadden
- RB La’Mical Perine
- RB Chris Brooks
Brooks, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.
However, Miami ended up cutting Brooks with an injury designation last month and later releasing him with a settlement.
In 2023, Brooks appeared in nine games and recorded 19 rushing attempts for 106 yards (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.
