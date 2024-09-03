Packers Sign RB Chris Brooks To Practice Squad

Logan Ulrich
The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Chris Brooks to the practice squad. 

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL Deslin Alexandre
  2. QB Sean Clifford
  3. DL James Ester
  4. K Alex Hale (International)
  5. WR Julian Hicks
  6. G/T Donovan Jennings
  7. CB Kalen King
  8. RB Nate McCrary (Injured)
  9. RB Ellis Merriweather
  10. CB Robert Rochell
  11. G/C Lecitus Smith
  12. TE Messiah Swinson
  13. WR Jalen Wayne
  14. S Omar Brown
  15. LB Chris Russell
  16. RB Andrew Beck
  17. DB Kamal Hadden
  18. RB La’Mical Perine
  19. RB Chris Brooks

Brooks, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.  

However, Miami ended up cutting Brooks with an injury designation last month and later releasing him with a settlement. 

In 2023, Brooks appeared in nine games and recorded 19 rushing attempts for 106 yards (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

