Packers Sign RB Chris Brooks To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Chris Brooks to the practice squad.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Nate McCrary (Injured) RB Ellis Merriweather CB Robert Rochell G/C Lecitus Smith TE Messiah Swinson WR Jalen Wayne S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell RB Andrew Beck DB Kamal Hadden RB La’Mical Perine RB Chris Brooks

Brooks, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.

However, Miami ended up cutting Brooks with an injury designation last month and later releasing him with a settlement.

In 2023, Brooks appeared in nine games and recorded 19 rushing attempts for 106 yards (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.