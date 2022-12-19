Packers Sign RB Patrick Taylor To Active Roster

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster on Monday.

Taylor takes the roster spot of veteran WR Sammy Watkins, who was placed on waivers.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and has one carry for six yards.

During his college career at Memphis, Taylor rushed for 2,884 yards on 536 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 55 receptions for 434 yards receiving and 39 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons.