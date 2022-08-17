Packers Sign S De’Vante Cross

The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed S De’Vante Cross to a contract on Wednesday.

Green Bay brought him in for a workout on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to sign him.

Cross signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in May but was cut loose after a week. He converted from quarterback to receiver in his first two years in college and then finished his career at Virginia as a safety.

During his five-year college career, Cross recorded 130 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, and 15 pass defenses.