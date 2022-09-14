Packers Sign S Mike Brown To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad on Wednesday.

#Packers sign S Mike Brown to the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/SAF9sKwtaX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 14, 2022

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Danny Etling WR Travis Fulgham RB Tyler Goodson OLB La’Darius Hamilton DL Jack Heflin OLB Kobe Jones DL Chris Slayton RB Patrick Taylor CB Kiondre Thomas ILB Ray Wilborn TE Shaun Beyer CB Benjie Franklin WR Juwann Winfree DB Micah Abernathy K Ramiz Ahmed S Mike Brown

Brown originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio back in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Brown recorded 195 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.