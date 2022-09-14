Packers Sign S Mike Brown To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Travis Fulgham
- RB Tyler Goodson
- OLB La’Darius Hamilton
- DL Jack Heflin
- OLB Kobe Jones
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- ILB Ray Wilborn
- TE Shaun Beyer
- CB Benjie Franklin
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DB Micah Abernathy
- K Ramiz Ahmed
- S Mike Brown
Brown originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio back in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career, Brown recorded 195 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.
