Packers Sign S Tarvarius Moore

The Green Bay Packers announced they’ve signed S Tarvarius Moore to a contract on Friday.

Green Bay also officially signed LS Matt Orzech.

The Packers brought Moore in for a visit earlier this week and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.