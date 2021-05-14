Packers Sign Seven Draft Picks Including Second-Round C Josh Myers

The Green Bay Packers have signed seven draft picks on Friday including second-round pick C Josh Myers, according to Rob Demovksy.

This leaves just two unsigned players from the Packers’ 2021 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Eric Stokes CB 2 Josh Myers C Signed 3 Amari Rodgers WR 4 Royce Newman OT Signed 5 Tedarrell Slaton DT Signed 5 Shemar Jean-Charles CB Signed 6 Cole Van Lanen G Signed 6 Isaiah McDuffie LB Signed 7 Kylin Hill RB Signed

Myers, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round.

Myers is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus.

During his college career, Myers started 21 games at center. In 2020, he missed a game after testing positive for COVID.