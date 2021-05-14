Packers Sign Seven Draft Picks Including Second-Round C Josh Myers

The Green Bay Packers have signed seven draft picks on Friday including second-round pick C Josh Myers, according to Rob Demovksy.
This leaves just two unsigned players from the Packers’ 2021 draft class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|2
|Josh Myers
|C
|Signed
|3
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|4
|Royce Newman
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Cole Van Lanen
|G
|Signed
|6
|Isaiah McDuffie
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Kylin Hill
|RB
|Signed
Myers, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020.
The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round.
Myers is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus.
During his college career, Myers started 21 games at center. In 2020, he missed a game after testing positive for COVID.
