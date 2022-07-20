Packers Sign Second-Round WR Christian Watson 

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers officially signed second-round WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to Field Yates

The Packers have now officially signed their entire 2022 draft class: 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Quay Walker LB Signed
1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed
2 Christian Watson WR Signed
3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed
4 Romeo Doubs WR Signed
4 Zach Tom OG Signed
5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed
7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed
7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed
7 Rasheed Walker OT Signed
7 Samori Toure WR Signed

 

Watson, 22, led North Dakota State in receiving his final three years and was an All-American his final two (first-team 2020, second-team 2021). The Packers used the No. 34 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Dontrelle Inman

He’s projected to sign a four-year $9,241,031 contract that includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus. 

During his five-year college career, Watson appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts, recording 105 receptions for 2,140 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. 

