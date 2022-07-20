Packers Sign Second-Round WR Christian Watson 

The Green Bay Packers officially signed second-round WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to Field Yates.

The Packers have now officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB Signed 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR Signed 3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed 4 Romeo Doubs WR Signed 4 Zach Tom OG Signed 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed 7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed 7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed 7 Rasheed Walker OT Signed 7 Samori Toure WR Signed

Watson, 22, led North Dakota State in receiving his final three years and was an All-American his final two (first-team 2020, second-team 2021). The Packers used the No. 34 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Dontrelle Inman.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $9,241,031 contract that includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Watson appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts, recording 105 receptions for 2,140 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.