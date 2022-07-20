Packers Sign Second-Round WR Christian Watson 

The Green Bay Packers officially signed second-round WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to Field Yates.
The Packers have now officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Signed
|1
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Signed
|2
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Zach Tom
|OG
|Signed
|5
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Ford
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Signed
|7
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Signed
Watson, 22, led North Dakota State in receiving his final three years and was an All-American his final two (first-team 2020, second-team 2021). The Packers used the No. 34 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Dontrelle Inman.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $9,241,031 contract that includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.
During his five-year college career, Watson appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts, recording 105 receptions for 2,140 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!