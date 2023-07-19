Packers Sign Second-Round WR Jayden Reed, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 50 overall pick WR Jayden Reed to a rookie contract, according to his agency.

Reed, 23, was twice named Second-team All-Big Ten for Michigan State in 2021 and 2022. He was also named Second-team All-MAC in 2018 during his time at Western Michigan.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,305,596 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Reed appeared in 43 games and caught 203 passes for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns.