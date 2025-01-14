Packers Sign Seven More Players To Futures Contracts

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed seven more players to futures deals.
The list includes:
- CB Isaiah Dunn
- WR Tulu Griffin
- CB Kaleb Hayes
- C Trey Hill
- TE Johnny Lumpkin
- DL Keith Randolph
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players the opportunity to compete for a roster spot over the spring and summer.
Dunn, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster as a rookie but was among New York’s final roster cuts his second season.
The Seahawks claimed Dunn off waivers. Seattle cut Dunn going into training camp in 2023. He caught on with the Steelers but was cut once again.
In 2021, Dunn appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses.
