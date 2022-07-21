Packers Sign TE Sal Cannella

According to Bill Huber, the Packers have signed former USFL TE Sal Cannella to the roster.

He had a workout for the team on Wednesday. This brings Green Bay’s roster to the full 90 players.

Cannella, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn early in training camp in 2021, but was released just a few days later.

He eventually caught on with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers and played with them this past spring. He led all tight ends with 34 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

During his three-year college career, Cannella appeared in 19 games at Auburn and caught 25 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns.