Packers Sign Third-Round TE Tucker Kraft, Make Two Additional Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed third-round TE Tucker Kraft to a rookie contract, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Green Bay also signed P Daniel Whelan to the roster and waived DB Benjie Franklin.

Kraft, 22, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021, third-team in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that includes a $1,027,588 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,006,897 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Kraft appeared in 32 games and made 21 starts. He recorded 99 receptions for 1,218 yards and nine touchdowns.