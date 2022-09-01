Packers Sign Three To PS Including WR Juwann Winfree

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin, and WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Travis Fulgham
- CB Rico Gafford
- RB Tyler Goodson
- OLB La’Darius Hamilton
- DL Jack Heflin
- OT Caleb Jones
- OLB Kobe Jones
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- ILB Ray Wilborn
- TE Shaun Beyer
- CB Benjie Franklin
- WR Juwann Winfree
Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.
The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster last season.
In 2021, Winfree appeared in seven games for the Packers, catching eight passes for 58 yards.
