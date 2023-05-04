Packers Sign Two Draft Picks Including QB Sean Clifford

The Green Bay Packers signed fifth-round QB Sean Clifford and seventh-round WR Grant DuBose to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The Packers used 13 draft picks on players this year, so you can expect more signings in the coming days:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|2
|42
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|2
|50
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|3
|78
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|4
|116
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|5
|149
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Signed
|5
|159
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|6
|179
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|6
|207
|Anders Carlson
|K
|7
|232
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|7
|235
|Lew Nichols III
|RB
|7
|242
|Anthony Johnson Jr
|S
|7
|256
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Signed
Clifford, 24, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth-round.
During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.
