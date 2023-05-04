Packers Sign Two Draft Picks Including QB Sean Clifford

The Green Bay Packers signed fifth-round QB Sean Clifford and seventh-round WR Grant DuBose to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Packers used 13 draft picks on players this year, so you can expect more signings in the coming days:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE 2 42 Luke Musgrave TE 2 50 Jayden Reed WR 3 78 Tucker Kraft TE 4 116 Colby Wooden DL 5 149 Sean Clifford QB Signed 5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR 6 179 Karl Brooks DT 6 207 Anders Carlson K 7 232 Carrington Valentine CB 7 235 Lew Nichols III RB 7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S 7 256 Grant DuBose WR Signed

Clifford, 24, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth-round.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.