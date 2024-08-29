Packers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed S Omar Brown and LB Chris Russell to the practice squad.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Nate McCrary RB Ellis Merriweather CB Robert Rochell G/C Lecitus Smith TE Messiah Swinson WR Jalen Wayne S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell

Brown, 23, started his career at Northern Iowa before transferring to Nebraska. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was let go during roster cuts.

During his five-year college career, Brown appeared in 52 games recording 196 tackles, three forced fumbles, 25 passes defensed and nine interceptions.