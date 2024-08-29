Packers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed S Omar Brown and LB Chris Russell to the practice squad.
Packers make waiver claim & add to practice squad.
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2024
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- QB Sean Clifford
- DL James Ester
- K Alex Hale (International)
- WR Julian Hicks
- G/T Donovan Jennings
- CB Kalen King
- RB Nate McCrary
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- CB Robert Rochell
- G/C Lecitus Smith
- TE Messiah Swinson
- WR Jalen Wayne
- S Omar Brown
- LB Chris Russell
Brown, 23, started his career at Northern Iowa before transferring to Nebraska. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was let go during roster cuts.
During his five-year college career, Brown appeared in 52 games recording 196 tackles, three forced fumbles, 25 passes defensed and nine interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!