Packers Signing DB Gemon Green

Per the wire, the Packers signed former Michigan DB Gemon Green on Wednesday.

Green, 24, went undrafted in 2022 out of Michigan before catching on with the Giants. He is the twin brother of fellow Michigan DB German Green.

Green injured his arm during the preseason and required surgery, which led to his release from the Giants. He is now fully healthy as he joins Green Bay.

During his time at Michigan, Green appeared in 24 games and recorded 68 tackles to go along with one interception and 13 pass deflections.