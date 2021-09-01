Packers Signing QB Kurt Benkert, WR Equanimeous St. Brown To Practice Squad

According to Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers are adding QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad. Tom Pelissero also reports the Packers are signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their practice squad.

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of this year, but was cut earlier this week.

Benkert has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

St. Brown, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him earlier in the week.

In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown.