Packers Sign RB James Robinson To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the Packers are signing veteran RB James Robinson to a contract on Tuesday.

The Packers confirmed the news and announced that they’ve signed CB Anthony Johnson to their practice squad and released CB Kiondre Thomas from the unit.

Packers RB Aaron Jones has been out of the lineup the past few weeks, so they could use some depth at the position.

Robinson worked out for the Packers last week.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month. He caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.