Packers Signing RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Jordan Schultz reports the Packers are signing former 49ers and Eagles RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a contract.

Davis-Price was among those in Green Bay for a workout on Monday. He also worked out with the Jets earlier this offseason.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.