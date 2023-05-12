Packers Signing S Jonathan Owens

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are signing S Jonathan Owens to a contract on Friday.

Owens, 27, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State in 2018. He eventually signed on with Arizona’s practice squad in 2019 and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

The Cardinals signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Owens appeared in all 17 games and recorded 125 tackles, one sack, and four pass defenses.