Packers Signing WR Sammy Watkins To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers are signing WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal.

Adam Schefter adds the deal has a maximum value of $4 million.

Watkins had been visiting Green Bay today, which needed veteran help at wide receiver.

Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens last offseason.

In 2021, Watkins appeared in 13 games, recording 27 catches on 49 targets for 394 yards and one touchdown.