Packers ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia Stepping Down From Role

According to Tom Pelissero, Packers assistant head coach and ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia is stepping down from his role.

This comes just one year after Green Bay signed Bisaccia to a contract extension.

It puts the Packers’ special teams unit in a difficult position after losing assistant Byron Storer to the Browns last week.

Bisaccia, 65, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

The Packers hired Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator in February of 2024.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.