Packers TE Luke Musgrave ‘More Than Likely’ Headed To IR

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced TE Luke Musgrave is “more than likely” headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury, per Bill Huber.

Wes Hodkiewicz reports LaFleur has hope Musgrave can return this year and praised him for his toughness: “He’s been dealing with something and fighting through. He’s gonna be down for some time.”

Musgrave, 24, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,926,305 in 2024.

In 2024, Musgrave has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 22 yards receiving.