Packers TE Tucker Kraft Suffered Knee Injury At Practice Thursday, Not Believed To Be Long-Term Issue

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Packers TE Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during practice on Thursday.

Rapoport adds Kraft hurt his left knee and will have it fully evaluated, but it is not believed to be a long-term issue. However, it’s unclear whether he will be able to play in Week 3.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.