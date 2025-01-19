Packers Think TE Tucker Kraft Could Be Elite Player

Packers TE Tucker Kraft was a breakout player in his second season, catching 50 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He was second on the team in receptions and yards and led the Packers in receiving touchdowns.

Still, the Packers think Kraft could be only scratching the surface. Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked if Kraft could become a George Kittle or Travis Kelce-type impact player in his system.

“100 percent,” LaFleur responded.

“I think that’s on us to find him and feature him,” LaFleur added. “When he gets the ball in his hands, you feel him. If there’s an area we have to do a better job on, it’s featuring the tight end.”

Kraft was fourth on the team in targets in 2024 but was one of four players to see at least that many looks. The Packers spread the ball around last season, with WR Jayden Reed (75 targets), WR Romeo Doubs (72) WR Dontayvion Wicks (76) and WR Christian Watson (53) all playing big roles along with Kraft.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He just finished the second year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2024, Kraft appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught 50 passes on 70 targets for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.