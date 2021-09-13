Packers Tried Out Four Players

According to Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers worked out for players on Monday including:

CB Holton Hill S Steven Parker DE R.J. McIntosh TE Miller Forristall

Hill, 24, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018.

He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed with the Colts back in May, but the Colts released him coming out of the preseason.

Hill most recently worked out for the Bengals last week.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.