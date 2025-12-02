Packers Tried Out Six Players For Week 14

The Green Bay Packers officially hosted a group of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

T Karsen Barnhart DT Ross Blacklock DB Omar Brown T Caleb Etienne NT Isaiah Raikes DB Mike Reid

Blacklock, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings in 2022 in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

He was among their final roster cuts in 2023 and later signed on with the Jaguars. Jacksonville let him go in November 2023 and he caught on with the Titans a month later for the rest of the season.

The Giants signed Blacklock to their practice squad in December 2024 and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season. However, he was eventually cut loose in April.

In 2023, Blacklock appeared in four total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.