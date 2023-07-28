Packers Waive DL Jonathan Garvin

The Green Bay Packers have placed DL Jonathan Garvin on waivers Friday, per Matt Schneidman.

Garvin, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

Garvin is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.