Packers Waive/Injured S Vernon Scott, Move RB Kylin Hill To Reserve PUP List

The Green Bay Packers have waived S Vernon Scott with an injury designation and moved RB Kylin Hill to the reserve PUP list, per Matt Schneidman.

Scott will revert to the Packers’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers and could be released later on with a settlement.

Hill no longer counts against the active roster and is not eligible to play the first four games of the regular season. He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered at about the halfway mark of last season.

Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.

In 2021, Scott appeared in three games for the Packers and made one tackle.

Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He’s entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million.

In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching one pass for five yards.