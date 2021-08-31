Packers Waive QB Kurt Benkert, Cut Two Others

According to Paul Bretl, the Packers are waiving QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday.

Rob Demovsky also reports the Packers are waiving S Christian Uphoff, and according to Bill Huber, the team is releasing G Ben Braden.

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of this year.

Benkert has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.