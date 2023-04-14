Packers Waive S Vernon Scott

The Green Bay Packers officially waived S Vernon Scott on Friday, per the NFL Transaction wire.

Scott, 25, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract when Green Bay waived him with an injury designation last season and he reverted to the injured reserve.

For his career, Scott has appeared in 18 games for the Packers and recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.