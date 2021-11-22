Packers Waive S Will Redmond From IR

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve waived S Will Redmond from injured reserve.

Redmond was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury during the preseason.

Redmond, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.54 million contract with the 49ers but was waived during the 2017 season.

Redmond had a brief stint with the Chiefs before eventually signing on with the Packers in 2018. Green Bay re-signed him to consecutive one-year, $750,000 deals in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, Redmond appeared in 13 games and recorded 27 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense.