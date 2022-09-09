Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

The Green Bay Packers officially waived DT Akial Byers and DB Innis Gaines from injured reserve with settlements on Friday.

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021.

Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year.

In 2021, Gaines appeared in one game for the Packers, but did not register a stat.