Packers Waiving DL Keke Kingsley

According to Field Yates, the Packers are waiving DL Kingsley Keke on Wednesday in the midst of the team’s playoff run.

Keke, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316.

In 2021, Keke appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 tackles, two and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.