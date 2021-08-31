Packers Waiving WR Equanimeous St. Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving WR Equanimeous St. Brown ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

St. Brown, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown.