Packers Wanted Aaron Jones To Take 50% Pay Cut, Vikings Expected To Have Interest

Matt Schneidman and Dianna Russini of The Athletic are reporting that the Packers approached RB Aaron Jones‘ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, at the Combine about lowering his client’s salary.

The two sides reportedly continued to talk and did make some progress. However, Green Bay ultimately made Jones their final offer last Friday and he ultimately declined.

At that point, the Packers rescinded their offer and notified him that they were moving on. According to The Athletic, the Packers wanted Jones to take a 50 percent pay cut this year after agreeing to a $5 million salary reduction in 2023.

However, Jones wasn’t willing to do so this time around and opted to hit the open market.

Green Bay opted to sign Josh Jacobs to a four-year contract Monday and it’s clear that Jones won’t be back with the Packers.

Russini reports that the Vikings have shown interest in Jones up to this point.

Other teams previously mentioned as landing spots for Jones include the Ravens and Cowboys.

Jones, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal back in February of last year to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards (4.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.