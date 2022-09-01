Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers hosted five free agents for a workout on Thursday.

The full list includes:

TE Shaun Beyer (signed) TE Rysen John TE Jamal Pettigrew S Sheldrick Redwine TE Rod Williams

Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4m free-agent rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Broncos waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Beyer later signed a futures contract with the team in January, but was ultimately released in May.

Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.